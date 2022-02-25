Russia-Ukraine War: Four students from Morena stuck in Ukraine

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four students from Morena stuck in Ukraine have been sent to the Indian embassy in that country.

The worried family members of the students are contacting the Madhya Pradesh government and the district police.

Four students including the daughter of a government \ doctor are studying at Ternopil National Medical University.

As many as 200 students reached the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, to return to India but they were asked to go out of the airport because of the attack by the Russian forces.

All the students were sent to the Indian embassy. The three students from Morena are Yogmaya Upadhyay, Samchh Parashar, Vedant Kulshrestha and Aman Sharma.

The family members of these children are pleading with the government of Indian to bring them back to India.

Similarly, the police and the district administration are informing the MP government about it.

A video seeking the early return of the students was also released.

The father of Yogmaya, Dr Padmesh Upadhyay, went to Delhi on Thursday to bring his daughter back to India.

As Indian students were boarding a Delhi-bound flight at Kyiv airport, the Russian army attacked the airport.

The security forces, however, took these students to the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:21 PM IST