UP: Parents urge Centre to facilitate return of Indian students from Ukraine

Shahjahanpur: Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan says he is concerned about his daughter's safety in Ukraine.

Khan stated he received a phone on Friday morning from his daughter Ittesham Khan, who is studying medicine in Ukraine's Vinnytsia city, saying they had relocated to a safety bunker for a while after sirens went off.

After some time, the students were taken back to the hostel, he said.

Majeed Khan added that, despite his daughter's best attempts on the video call to look composed, he sensed that the students were worried in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

All the children living in the hostel are very scared. They are in touch with the Indian children living in Kyiv and other places, he said.





Anshika, the daughter of Amir Singh Yadav, principal of an inter-college here, is also doing MBBS in Vinnytsia.





At around 10 am, I talked to Anshika on the phone and she said that the Indian Embassy has asked them to fill up some forms and there is a possibility that Indian students might be sent to neighboring countries of Ukraine through buses after which they will be brought back to India by the government, Yadav said.





Anshika said there is a curfew-like situation, food and medicines are not available and they are also facing problems in withdrawing money from ATMs, he said.





Khan and Yadav urged the central government to facilitate the return of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:07 PM IST