Mumbai: Andheri woman, her lover and one other planned her husband's murder, held

The Andheri Police have arrested two men for allegedly attempting to murder a man by attacking him with a sharp weapon. The incident had occurred outside Andheri magistrate court wherein a 38-year-old man, Viren Shah, was attacked by two scooter borne men, who fled soon after the attack.

According to police, the investigating team scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and checked the mobile number scrutiny of the victim and his wife. Meanwhile, police learnt that the accused had fled to Surat and sent a team there, where they first traced Abhishek Barot (26), who spilt the beans and said that Vipul Patel, 35, is the mastermind, who had hatched the plan to kill Shah.

Police then nabbed Patel, who had an illicit affair with Shah's wife Jinal (35), who had planned the murder and fixed the day on February 19 when she has planned the trip to Surat to attend a family function. Police said Shah survived the four deep knife injuries and is recuperating in a hospital. "Initially, his wife was not in the picture as she acted innocent, said DCP Maheshwar Reddy.

Jinal and Patel had earlier tried to kill Shah, but failed.

Probe revealed that Jinal and Patel were in a relationship for almost five years during their college days and reunited recently. Senior inspector Ghorpade said apart from the CCTV grabs they got the lead about the accused after the team analysed the victim and his wife's phone call details.

Police have booked Jinal, her paramour Patel and their accomplice Barot under the Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention) and 307 (Attempt to murder). The trio is in police custody.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:00 AM IST