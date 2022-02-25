Watch Video: Alia Bhatt steps on to an open double-decker bus to promote 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's most-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' finally hit the big screens today and to add to the massive buzz surrounding the film, the actress stepped out to promote the film in a unique way.

Earlier today, Alia was seen in an open double-decker bus to promote the film.

According to media reports, the actress visited several theatres in Mumbai and also interacted with her fans.

Alia opted for a floral pink and white saree and adorned a red rose in her hair.

Meanwhile, fans and several Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, and others are heaping praises for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:03 PM IST