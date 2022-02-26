e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

Mumbai: Thieves targeting residents who leave main door open; held

Recently, the gang snuck into a house at the Four Bungalows area in Andheri West and stole laptops and mobile phones. The resident had left his main door open and was sleeping.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

A gang of three thieves has been arrested by the Versova police for sneaking into people's houses and stealing phones, laptops, reports from Indian Express stated.

According to the report, the gang would target people who left their main doors open. Recently, the gang snuck into a house at the Four Bungalows area in Andheri West and stole laptops and mobile phones. The resident had left his main door open and was sleeping.

A total of 35 expensive phones, 5 laptops and one smartwatch, with an overall market value of Rs 7 lakh, has been seized from the trio.

The accused trio are residents of the Parsiwada area of Vakola.

ALSO READ

Pune: Two COVID-19 Jumbo hospitals to be shut down, says Ajit Pawar Pune: Two COVID-19 Jumbo hospitals to be shut down, says Ajit Pawar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
Advertisement