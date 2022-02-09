e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Power outage in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday morning

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement
09 February 2022 09:23 AM IST

Power outage in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday morning; electricity likely to be restored by 11 am

ALSO READ

Power outage in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday morning; electricity likely to be restored by 11... Power outage in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday morning; electricity likely to be restored by 11...
09 February 2022 08:50 AM IST

Mumbai: Unidentified woman's decomposed body found in parked car in Goregaon

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Unidentified woman's decomposed body found in parked car in Goregaon Mumbai: Unidentified woman's decomposed body found in parked car in Goregaon
09 February 2022 08:50 AM IST

Mumbai: Trio held with 95 stolen phones worth Rs 27 lakh

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Trio held with 95 stolen phones worth Rs 27 lakh Mumbai: Trio held with 95 stolen phones worth Rs 27 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement