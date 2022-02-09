Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates India’s largest community toilet block at Dharavi - See Pics

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday inaugurated India’s largest community toilet block, at Dharavi. The center will benefit over 50,000 residents with bathing facilities, RO drinking water, laundry service, etc.

"Today, we launched a Suvidha Kendra in Dharavi, with 111 toilet seats making it the biggest community toilet block in India. We are committed to improving the living standards of the residents by providing them easy access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation," Thackeray announced via Twitter.

"Keeping sustainability at its core, the centre will help in saving 6.5 million litres of fresh water every year," he said.

The facility is equipped with an inbuilt greywater treatment plant and the facility also uses solar panels for energy generation, Thackeray said.

"Furthermore, there is an inbuilt greywater treatment plant & the facility also uses solar panels for energy generation. I thank @HUL_News & @HSBC_IN for partnering up with @mybmc for this center, which is India's largest!" he said.

He added that similar Suvidha Kendras will be coming up at 10 more locations in Ghatkopar, Dharavi, Chembur, Bandra, Santacruz and Govandi.

"We are coming up similar Suvidha Kendras at 10 more locations in Ghatkopar, Dharavi, Chembur, Bandra, Santacruz & Govandi. BMC has built 19 community toilets in the last 2 years in Dharavi, with a total capacity of 800 toilet seats," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:59 PM IST