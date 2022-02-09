e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

Power outage in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday morning; electricity likely to be restored by 11 am

Representative Image | File

Pune city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad town experienced a power outage on Wednesday morning due to a technical fault, causing inconvenience to citizens.

Efforts were on to restore the power supply, officials said.

There was power outage in all parts of the city, except Shivajinagar and Kothrud, since 6 am on Wednesday, an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said.

The technical fault took place in the 400 KV lines which provide high-pressure power supply to key substations in Chakan and Lonikand areas, according to the power utility.

"The technical failure might have occurred due to the fog and dew. A technical team of the power company is working on a war-footing to restore the power supply," the official said.

The power supply is likely to resume by 11 am, he said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:22 AM IST
