Mumbai: Trio held with 95 stolen phones worth Rs 27 lakh

Over 95 mobile phones, including 37 iPhones total worth over ₹27 lakh have been recovered from three persons arrested in connection with series of mobile snatching cases. Two accused both natives of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh came to the city for stealing phones and had been staying in hotel while the third accused was held for buying stolen property, said police.

Since last few days, there has been a spurt reported in mobile snatching cases across the city, while in some cases victim's mobile phones were swindled after the accused took it in the name of exchanging or buying from them.

While following a mobile snatching case registered at Santacruz police station, the crime branch unit 9 arrested Sonu Malik, 28 and Tafajil Sayyad, 29 both natives of Meerut, who had recently come to Mumbai and were staying in hotels, said police. The duo was also involved in multiple snatching cases across the city, and at least five mobile phones have been recovered from them said Sanjay Khatale, senior inspector of crime branch unit 9.

The duo led the police to a delivery boy from Byculla, identifed as Firoz Khan, 34, who used to buy stolen phones from them. The police recovered another 90 mobile phones from Khan.

Over 37 iPhones, 20 Samsung phones, nine OnePlus phones along with phones of other companies, two motor cycles and ₹2.5 lakh in cash have been recovered from them.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: Trio held for stealing car silencers for costly metal dust

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:58 PM IST