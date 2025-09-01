'Until Demands Are Met, We Will Not Go Anywhere': Manoj Jarange’s Protestors Hold Ground Amid Maratha Protest In Mumbai | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: On the fourth day of the Maratha Morcha in Mumbai, protestors remained resolute in their demands. While speaking to the media, a protester declared:

"Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra! We are all Marathas, and we are united. Why have you come here? You have come here to demand a reservation, and until it is granted, we will not move an inch. Remember this: our brothers and sisters from all villages are standing together. Tell them not to worry; we are standing up for our children. When the time comes, you too must stand firm. If the government says anything against us or tries to interfere with our brothers and nephews, do not listen," as reported by the news agency IANS.

The protest is being led by Manoj Jarange Patil, demanding a 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community. Daily life in Mumbai was thrown into chaos on Monday as Maratha activists escalated their agitation, seeking reservation in education and employment.

Protesters disrupted traffic at several key locations across South Mumbai, including Marine Drive, Mantralaya, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), prompting police and civic authorities to implement emergency measures.

In another strong statement regarding the Maratha reservation issue, a protester said:

"It has been eight full days, and until our demands are met, whether it takes two months or ten months, we will not go anywhere from here. We will only leave once we get a complete reservation. Before that, our leader, Monoj Dada, has already left water here; he has completely emptied the water. No one will face any problem because of him. We are peaceful people from the community; we don’t need to be intimidated, as reported."

At Azad Maidan, thousands from the Maratha community gathered to support Jarange Patil and boost morale. Addressing the crowd, a speaker emphasised the urgency of the reservation demand and criticised the government’s delay. He stated:

"Maratha Kumbi and Kumbi Maratha have been the same community for 150 years, as per the gazette. Jarange Patil demands the implementation of the Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Satara gazettes. If this happens, 100% of the Maratha community will be included in the OBC reservation."