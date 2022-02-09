Mumbai: Unidentified woman's decomposed body found in parked car in Goregaon

The body of an unidentified woman, presumed to be in her late 30s, was found in a decomposed state in a parked car near Asmi Industrial Estate at Ram Mandir on Tuesday evening. While Goregaon Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and will investigate the matter further.

According to police sources, the incident came to light when a woman saw someone in a parked car, MH-01-AE-5863, and called out to the driver. When nobody answered, she went a little ahead, but a strong smell was emanating from the car. Suspecting foul play, the woman alerted the Mumbai Police control room and a team reached there.

When they opened the door, they saw a decomposed body of a woman, suspected to be a slum dweller, in her late 30s. They took the body to a civic-run hospital.

An official close to the probe said that the decomposition stage suggests the woman died in her sleep five to six days ago, but a detailed postmortem will help ascertain the time and cause of death.

Coincidentally, a civic team's demolition vehicle was nearby but suspected nothing. Police are now probing the matter from all angles and will be checking the missing person complaint registered in the last few days. Police said that the woman could have entered the parked vehicle as its door was unlocked and died in her sleep.

