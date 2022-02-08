Andheri double murder: Elderly ex-military man sent to judicial custody for killing wife, daughter

A day after an elderly, former military man was held for charges of double murder in the Andheri East area, the Meghwadi Police produced the 89-year-old man in local magistrate court and sought his judicial custody. Police said that since the elderly surrendered and the murder weapon has been recovered, they find no merit in seeking his police custody and investigating the matter further.

Police said that the arrested accused, Purshottam Gandhok, an ex-military man, was calm and composed when the police found him in the house, staying with two corpses overnight. An official said, "Neither did he flinch an eye for arrest nor did he escape. He had himself asked his eldest daughter to call the police to surrender himself. We gave also recovered the murder weapon, a knife, and have hence sought judicial custody from the local magistrate court."

The elderly accused was extremely fed up with the responsibility of his ailing wife, Jasbirkaur (81), and his mentally challenged daughter, Kamaljeetkaur, which is why he took the drastic step.

While a referenceclose to the investigation claimed that Purshottam had contemplated dying by suicide at one point in time, but eventually surrendered to the police.

The murders came to light on Monday morning, when Purshottam's eldest daughter, 58-year-old Gurvinder Kaur, who resides a short distance from their rented apartment at Prem Sandesh in Sher-e-Punjab Colony of Andheri (E), called him up as usual, and he replied that he had killed her mother and sister.

Gurvinder called up the police who entered the flat to find Jasbir Kaur's blood-spattered body in a bed, and Kamaljeet's body in another bed.

Tuesday, February 08, 2022