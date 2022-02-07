Santacruz murder case: Cops who ignored complaint face probe, family demands action

The Mumbai Police have initiated an enquiry against its personnel in connection to the missing case of Carol Misquitta, who was reported missing at Santacruz police station and was found dead near Waghoba Khind in Palghar district last week.

The officials are probing as to whether there was a delay in the investigation from Santacruz Police, which was eventually cracked by Palghar Police.

The 28-year-old's decomposed body was found in Palghar. Police said thatif found at fault, the concerned officials will be facing the consequences.

The victim's family also wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, asking him to probe the reason for the alleged delay in filing a missing person's complaint and not acting swiftly.

A source from the Palghar police said that as soon as the decomposed body of Misquitta was found on February 4, they identified her with the help of her appearance and sought her bank statements to ascertain if there were any monetary transactions between her and the accused, Zico Misquitta.

The Palghar Police were also in possession of CCTV evidence that captured Zico and his friend Kumar Devendra near the spot. The duo was also seen speeding away from the spot after brutally killing Carol and disfiguring her face.

The probe revealed that Zico had purchased the weapon and took Carol to talk about their future, only to eventually kill her.

On Sunday, the victim's family carried out a candlelight solidarity march, demanding the highest punishment to the accused.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation has mailed to the State Government and the Mumbai police demanding for getting the case fast-tracked and to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor in Carol’s case.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:00 AM IST