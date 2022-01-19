COVID-19: 28 Mumbai, 21 Pune police personnel test positive in last 24 hours

Mumbai Police have said that 28 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,273, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, 21 more police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune city yesterday, after which the number of infected police personnel in the city rose to 504.