e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,961SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest assembly polls; seat not decided - Sources
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

| PTI

Advertisement
19 January 2022 09:21 AM IST

COVID-19: 28 Mumbai, 21 Pune police personnel test positive in last 24 hours

Mumbai Police have said that 28 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,273, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, 21 more police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune city yesterday, after which the number of infected police personnel in the city rose to 504.

19 January 2022 09:21 AM IST

Mumbai: Malad to be new ward, proposal sent for approval

19 January 2022 09:21 AM IST

Mumbai: Min temp soars by 5 degrees, max 33.6 on January 18

Advertisement
19 January 2022 08:55 AM IST

Thane: 10-year-old boy falls into underground tank, drowns

ALSO READ

Thane: 10-year-old boy falls into underground tank, drowns Thane: 10-year-old boy falls into underground tank, drowns

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement