FPJ-Ed: Hope to reopen schools from January 27, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal

As COVID-19 cases in the city decline, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said that the administration is planning to re-open schools on January 27, reports from Indian Express stated.

Chahal said that the COVID-19 cases in the city have peaked and that the daily COVID-19 case count is expected to reduce from henceforth.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Education Bachchu Kadu had earlier said that a decision on reopening schools will be taken in the next four to five days and a proposal has been sent in this regard.

Schools have been shut in Maharashtra till February 15 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. "Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said.

The Maharashtra English Schools Trustee Association (MESTA) has made a strong case for the reopening of schools at the earliest. It has been said that online education was not accessible to all and neither was it the best mode of learning for many.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:03 PM IST