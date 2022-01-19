Mumbai: Have COVID-19 cases peaked? Here's what Maharashtra task force member says

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that around four to five thousand coronavirus cases are expected in Mumbai today and that the city is possibly past the peak.

"Clear trend of cases coming down ,Wednesday expect TPR to come down as well as cases 4 to 5 K ,possibly. Mumbai has hopefully past the peak clearly and Responsible behavior will still be the key. Focus now on Hospitalized cases and saving lives. Stay safe," he tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had also said the COVID-19 cases in the city have peaked and that the daily COVID-19 case count is expected to reduce from henceforth, reports from The Indian Express stated.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that the daily COVID-19 caseload in the state is decreasing and that number of hospitalisations have reduced. He further added that the overall situation in the state is under control.

"The number of daily new COVID-19 cases is decreasing and the overall situation is under control; Hospitalisations are less in number. We are using our full potential to increase testing and vaccination coverage," he was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Mumbai recorded 6,149 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases to 1,011,967.

However, 84 percent of the cases were asymptomatic.

Currently, the recovery rate and the doubling period in Mumbai stand at 94 per cent and 61 days respectively.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:29 PM IST