COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC collects over Rs 84 crore in fines from people not wearing face masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till January 4, 2021 has collected over Rs 84 crore in fines from people for not wearing face masks in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest figures, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 84,22,50,745 from people for not wearing masks, which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways.

While the BMC has collected Rs 67,94,93,971 the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 15,77,17,574 in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places. Violators on the three railway lines — Western, Harbour and Central — have coughed up fines worth Rs 50,39,200 .

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 10,860 new cases and 2 deaths today. 9,665 patients among them are asymptomatic i.e. 89% of hospitalized patients.

834 patients are hospitalised today. 52 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 30,565 available beds only 4,491 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 14.7% beds are occupied out of total available beds.

Patients recovery rate is currently 92% in Mumbai. Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.63% and doubling rate of patients is 110 days.

BMC has traced 31,015 contacts in last 24 hours. There are 16 containment zones in BMC region and 389 building are sealed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 fresh coronavirus positive cases, around 52 per cent or 6,303 cases more than the previous day's tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said.

With these additions, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573, it said.

Maharashtra recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.

Of the 75 Omicron cases, 40 cases were reported from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune city, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpari-Chinchwad, and one each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 12,160 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 02:01 PM IST