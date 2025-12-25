BMC Elections 2026: MNS–Shiv Sena (UBT) Seat-Sharing Talks Hit Deadlock Over Key Wards

MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) flags seen during political activity in Mumbai as seat-sharing talks hit a deadlock ahead of the BMC elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 25: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are yet to resolve a deadlock over seat-sharing for a few wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with both parties claiming influence in the same pockets of the city, an MNS functionary said on Thursday.

Bhandup Ward 114 at the Centre of Dispute

According to an MNS leader, the stalemate is primarily over Bhandup, especially Ward No. 114. Bhandup and neighbouring Vikhroli in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs are areas where both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s MNS enjoy a strong grassroots presence.

Alliance Declared, But Details Remain Unclear

The Thackeray cousins on Wednesday announced their decision to forge an alliance for the upcoming BMC polls but refrained from sharing details of the seat-sharing arrangement. The unresolved issues, however, have surfaced soon after the announcement.

Both Parties Stake Claim Over Same Ward

The MNS has staked claim over Ward No. 114 for its local leader. From Shiv Sena (UBT), the wife of a former MLA and Rajul Patil, daughter of Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil, are reportedly keen to contest from the same ward.

Marathi Vote Base Makes Ward Crucial

Ward No. 114 has a sizeable Marathi population, and both parties see it as a stronghold with a high probability of victory. In the 2017 BMC elections, the then undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 82 seats, while the MNS won seven seats.

MNS Flags Concern Over Candidate Selection

“We have been demanding this ward for our local leader. Allotting it to relatives of a former MLA or the MP’s daughter would send the wrong signal,” the MNS leader said, adding that a decision is expected within a day or two.

Also Watch:

Poll Schedule Announced for Municipal Corporations

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the high-stakes BMC polls, will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. The nomination process began on December 23 and will conclude on December 30.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/