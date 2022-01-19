e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,961SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest assembly polls; seat not decided - Sources
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

Mumbai: Gang running gay sex racket busted in Malwani area

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | ANI

Representative Image | ANI

Advertisement

Mumbai police officials have busted a gang allegedly running a gay sex racket through an app after receiving a complaint from a person, who claimed that an objectionable video of him was posted on social media.

"We've arrested 3 ppl and busted a gang that was allegedly running a gay sex racket through an app. We've received a complaint from a person that 5 people thrashed him, took away cash, cards and posted an objectionable video of him on social media," a police official told ANI.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

Crime syndicate behind 1993 Mumbai blasts given state protection, enjoyed 5-star hospitality:... Crime syndicate behind 1993 Mumbai blasts given state protection, enjoyed 5-star hospitality:...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
Advertisement