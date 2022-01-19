Mumbai: Gang running gay sex racket busted in Malwani area

Mumbai police officials have busted a gang allegedly running a gay sex racket through an app after receiving a complaint from a person, who claimed that an objectionable video of him was posted on social media.

"We've arrested 3 ppl and busted a gang that was allegedly running a gay sex racket through an app. We've received a complaint from a person that 5 people thrashed him, took away cash, cards and posted an objectionable video of him on social media," a police official told ANI.

(This is a developing story)

Maharashtra | We've arrested 3 ppl &busted a gang that was allegedly running a gay sex racket through an app. We've received a complaint from a person that 5 people thrashed him, took away cash, cards&posted an objectionable video of him on social media: Hasan Mulani, SI, Malwani pic.twitter.com/fUq7XNFGMa — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:14 AM IST