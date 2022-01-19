e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,961SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest assembly polls; seat not decided - Sources
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Mumbai: Minor girl raped by father, brother in Dharavi

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

Representative Image | AFP

Advertisement

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her father and brother in Dharavi area. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody till January 22, police officials told news agency ANI.

(More details awaited)

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.43 crore COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.43 crore
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Advertisement