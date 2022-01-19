Pune: Abducted 4-year-old from Balewadi found, reunited with parents

An abducted 4-year-old chid from Balewadi found who was abducted was on Wednesday, January 19 reunited with parents. MLA and spokesperson BJP Pune City, Siddharth Shirole on his official Twitter account shared the update. He wrote, "Happy to share that 4 year old Swarnav Chavan who was abducted from baner-balewadi #Pune is back with his parents. Details will be shared soon."

The 4-year-old kid of Dr Satish Chavan was abducuted nearly a week ago from Balewadi. Since then, more than 300 police officers had been searching for him everywhere. Swarnav was finally found at Punawale near Wakad in afternoon today.

Swarnav's father Satish Chavan had repeatedly appealed to the kidnappers on social media. "Take as much money as you want, but leave my child alone," he pleaded. He also said on social media what medicine to give him if he catches a fever.

Meanwhile, there is a building near Lotus Public School in Pune where, Swarnaval was dropped off by an unknown person and a note was kept in his bag which had his father's number.

A local security guard, Dadarao Jadhav made a video call on the number to ascertain whether the boy belonged to him following which the boy's family then arrived at the spot.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 04:30 PM IST