Thane: 10-year-old boy falls into underground tank, drowns

A 10-year-old boy died after falling into a 35-feet-deep underground open tank in Kapurbawadi in Thane on Tuesday. The fire brigade and the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the local police shifted the boy, Sahil Jaiswal, to a civic hospital where he was declared dead.

According to the RDMC, the incident took place at 5:55 pm at Krishna compound, near Ashtana Vinayak Ground, where Sahil was playing with his friends. The site is under construction, where a slab has two manholes. Usually it is covered with a wooden plank, but locals claimed that children playing in the vicinity may have shifted the cover.

Soon after the news of the boy falling into the tank spread, fire brigade officials along with the RDMC and the local police reached the pit to start the rescue operation. He was fished out after two hours of struggle. Sources from the RDMC said they used a ladder to get into the manhole, which was quite deep. An official from the team stepped inside the tank to get Sahil out.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:02 AM IST