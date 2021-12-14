Mumbai Congress moves HC seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's rally on December 28
Mumbai Congress has moved to the Bombay High Court against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police and others for allegedly denying permission for party leader Rahul Gandhi's rally on December 28.
Three members of family returned from Uganda test positive for coronavirus
Three of the four members of a family with a travel history to Uganda who returned to Phaltan tehsil in Satara district of Maharashtra recently have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday.