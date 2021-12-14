Mumbai: Bandra West to receive low water pressure on December 15, 16

The BMC has appealed to Bandra West citizens to stock enough water for personal use on Wednesday and Thursday, when the pressure will be low owing to repair work of a pipeline.

The civic body has scheduled the capping and discarding work on Tansa East main pipeline; this stretch passes below the Western Railway bridge at Mahim creek. The work is scheduled between 10 am on December 15 and 10 pm on December 16.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:18 AM IST