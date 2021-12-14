e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:18 AM IST

Mumbai: Bandra West to receive low water pressure on December 15, 16

The pressure will be low owing to repair work of a pipeline.
Staff Reporter
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

The BMC has appealed to Bandra West citizens to stock enough water for personal use on Wednesday and Thursday, when the pressure will be low owing to repair work of a pipeline.

The civic body has scheduled the capping and discarding work on Tansa East main pipeline; this stretch passes below the Western Railway bridge at Mahim creek. The work is scheduled between 10 am on December 15 and 10 pm on December 16.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: RPF, GRP constables walk for over 1 km on rail track to search for lost smartphone Mumbai: RPF, GRP constables walk for over 1 km on rail track to search for lost smartphone

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:18 AM IST
Advertisement