Mumbai: RPF, GRP constables walk for over 1 km on rail track to search for lost smartphone

GP Jadhav, a Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Ravish Kumar walked over a kilometre on the tracks to search for a mobile phone of a commuter. While travelling in a Panvel-bound train on December 9, the mobile phone of Kundan Kumar Chaurasiya fell down between Nerul and Seawoods railway stations. He had recently purchased it for Rs 27,000 on EMI.

“At around 4.45 pm, Chaurasiya contacted me,” said Jadhav, adding that during preliminary investigation Chaurasiya said that he was not in a position to buy another phone. To save him his hard-earned money, he decided to trek the track in search.

“We walked from Nerul station for more than an hour and saw that his phone was lying on the tracks,” said Ravish Kumar.

Thanking both the GRP and the RPF officials, Chaurasiya said, “I was very upset when I couldn’t find it even after trying (searching) for over one hour. Then I contacted the GRP head constable GP Jadhav at Nerul station. He not only assured me but immediately started searching on the tracks along with an RPF constable.”

Chaurasiya said as local trains were constantly on the move, both officials walked on the track for over a kilometre and searched my phone, for which he has no words to thank them.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 08:30 AM IST