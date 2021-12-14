MLC elections | 'BJP proves mettle, yet again': Devendra Fadnavis lauds party's victory in Nagpur and Akola

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis lauded his party’s victory in Nagpur and Akola in the Maharashtra legislative council elections.

“Both these victories are special & results of hard work of every karyakarta. With these victories from Nagpur & Akola by great margins, once again, @BJP4Maharashtra proves its mettle in these #MLCElections,” Fadnavis tweeted on Tuesday.

On anticipated lines, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party bagged the Local Authority constituency polls in Akola and Nagpur seats, an official said here on Tuesday.

The BJP candidates Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Vasant Khandelwal emerged winners in Nagpur and Akola respectively in the elections held last Friday.

Khandelwal trounced his main rival, Maha Vikas Aghadi supported Shiv Sena nominee Gopikisan Bajoria in Akola.

In Nagpur, Bawankule romped home after defeating his nearest rival, MVA supported independent candidate Mangesh Deshmukh, after the Congress dumped its official nominee Dr. Ravindra Bhoyar at the last minute.

Besides, the BJP and Sena bagged one seat each in Mumbai, BJP also netted Dhule seat and Congress secured Kolhapur, all four unopposed owing to local-level political understandings in the biennial polls.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:14 PM IST