Mumbai Rains: Flights Take Hit Amid Heavy Showers In City; Air India, Indigo Issue Travel Advisory For Commuters

Mumbai: As the city of Mumbai and suburban areas continue to face intense weather, significant rainfall overnight has led airlines and the Mumbai Police to issue urgent travel alerts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released red nowcast alerts for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

More than 100 mm of rainfall was noted at the Colaba observatory, resulting in water accumulation, road closures, and warnings for coastal and low-lying regions. An orange alert has been raised from yellow, indicating continuous rain.

Airlines, such as IndiGo, are informing travelers to anticipate delays and verify flight statuses, especially since roads leading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are impacted by waterlogged conditions.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have changed routes because of flooding; key subways and underpasses, such as the Andheri subway, are shut down, leading to significant traffic jams in affected regions.

Authorities have additionally urged residents to steer clear of coastal and low-lying regions, reminding them to contact emergency services if necessary. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed about the top 10 places in Mumbai with the record of highest rainfall from September 15 from midnight to 8 AM.

Pali Chimbai, Bandra saw 176 mm, recording maximum rain while Worli Fire Station recorded 170 mm, and Adarsh Nagar in Worli was at 168 mm. Ari Tank in Bandra recorded 158 mm of rainfall while Bandra Fire Station and Frosberry Reservoir recorded 167 mm.

Dadar Fire Station recorded 160 mm, Colaba Fire Station had 159 mm rain. The lowest rainfall in Mumbai was recorded in Khar Danda, Pali Hill and A Ward Office at 148 mm and 137 mm, respectively.

Apart from Mumbai, Pune is also facing challenging weather conditions, leading to delays in flights and problems with visibility. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pune, predicting comparable thunderstorms and increasing rainfall, with certain regions of Maharashtra, such as Raigad and Satara, being monitored.

Travellers are advised to prepare in advance, stay updated on travel information, steer clear of identified danger zones, and stay inside until conditions get better.

