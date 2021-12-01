Heavy rains expected in Mumbai today; yellow alert issued
A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Wednesday as heavy rains are expected.
Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze planned Antilia bomb threat, says Nawab Malik, demands that NIA reveal info
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday alleged that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze had planned Antilia bomb threat and added that National Investigation Agency has recovered a passport with fake entry stamps to Pakistan from Sachin Waze's house
Passengers from high-risk countries to be segregated from low-risk countries at Mumbai airport
In adherence with the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government for air travel in view of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday said that the passengers arriving from high-risk countries will be segregated from those from low-risk countries.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)