FPJ Legal | Elgaar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC grants default bail to activist Sudha Bharadwaj

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed default bail plea of human rights lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar, however, rejected the default bail plea filed by eight other accused Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling and Varavara Rao in the case.

Bhardwaj had sought default bail stating that the Pune sessions judge KD Vadane had no jurisdiction to take cognisance of chargesheet filed against them.

Bhardwaj has been asked to be produced before the trial court to decide on bail conditions.

The other petition was filed by other eight accused challenging the order of the special court taking cognisance of the chargesheet and rejecting their default bail applications.

Bhardwaj’s counsel Yug Chaudhry had contended that Bhardwaj was entitled to default bail as there was no order by the special court granting extension of time to the investigating agency extending time to file chargesheet.

Also, he argued that under RTI they received information that Sessions Judges Vadane and Pande had not been appointed as special judges under the NIA Act. Instead, three other judges had been appointed as special judges by the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government on the other hand argued that the proceedings in the case could continue before the sessions court till the time the investigation was handed over to the NIA. The trial in the case is yet to begin.

Bhardwaj and other arrested are accused of being active members of the CPI (Maoist) and propagating Maoist ideology and inciting violence. They have been booked under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, apart from various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city. The police had claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

On 1 January , 2018, the violence at Bhima Koregaon village left one dead and injured several others, including 10 policemen. Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of the 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

