FPJ Legal: Plea filed in SC against Kangana Ranaut seeking future censoring of her social media posts

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against actor Kangana Ranaut seeking future censoring of all her social media posts in order to maintain law and order in the country, as per a tweet by news agency ANI.

The 34 year old actor who stands banned on social media platform Twitter over her provocative right-leaning comments has been constantly making headlines this year for her controversial statements and remarks on national issues.

Last month the three time national award winning actress sparked massive outrage over her remarks on India's independence, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and also the farmers protesting against the now abrogated three farm laws.

Meanwhile, Ranaut on Tuesday said that she has filed an FIR after allegedly receiving threats over her posts on farmers protests.

Ranaut who has been constantly critical of the farmers' movement, posted a lengthy statement in Hindi on Instagram.

The actor alleged that she has been "constantly receiving" threats from "disruptive forces" over her recent posts.

"I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. One man from Bathinda openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these type of threats.

"I will continue to speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces, be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of forming Khalistan," Ranaut said.

Sharing a copy of the FIR, actor also requested Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to direct Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government to take action on her complaint.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:01 AM IST