Kangana Ranaut files FIR against Bhatinda resident after receiving death threats; seeks help from Sonia Gandhi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has filed a complaint at a police station in Himachal Pradesh against the people who allegedly gave her death threats over her post on farm law protestors.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account to inform her followers about the same.

Sharing a picture of the FIR copy, Kangana wrote in Hindi, "Remembering the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I wrote that never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India in the greed of money and sometimes in the greed of position and power and the traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring. I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of threats."

She added, "I have registered an FIR with the police against the threats. I hope the Punjab government will also take action soon. The country is paramount for me, I am acceptable even if I have to sacrifice for this, but I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors." Kangana also requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct the Punjab government to take action in this regard.

"You (Sonia Gandhi) are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action about the threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces," she said.

According to Kangana, the alleged threats are in the light of the upcoming Punjab elections.

"There is going to be elections in Punjab, for this some people are using my words without context, if anything happens to me in future, only those who do politics of hate and rhetoric will be solely responsible for it. It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," she concluded.

For the unversed, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, Kangana put up Instagram stories calling India a "Jihadist Nation".

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:44 PM IST