Weather Update: Heavy rains expected in Mumbai today; yellow alert issued

After a brief hiatus, unseasonal rains made a comeback in Mumbai yesterday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Wednesday as heavy rains are expected.

According to reports, coastal areas like South Mumbai, western suburbs will get more rains than interiors like Thane, Kalyan.

According to the IMD bulletin, a low pressure area is set to form over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Maharashtra cost around December 1.

Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning is also expected over Gujarat, north central Maharashtra and north Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over Eastcentral Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast during next 24 hours. A Western Disturbance lies as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies roughly along Long. 58 degree E to the north of Lat. 15 degree N,” the IMD tweeted on Tuesday.

“Under the influence of these systems: Fairly widespread/widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region, north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on December 1 and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region and north Madhya Maharashtra on December 2,” tweeted.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 08:53 AM IST