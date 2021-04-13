Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 13

US stands by its support to India's request for extradition of Rana, says Biden admin in court
The Biden administration, in a fresh submission before a US court, has reiterated its support to India's request for the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.
US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chooljian on Monday received the latest set of submissions from the US government attorney in the case.
At least nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday at two different hospitals at Nallasopara in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, a police official said.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two alleged drug peddlers after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai on Monday night, in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.