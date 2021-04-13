Mumbai

Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 13

By FPJ Web Desk

US stands by its support to India's request for extradition of Rana, says Biden admin in court

The Biden administration, in a fresh submission before a US court, has reiterated its support to India's request for the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chooljian on Monday received the latest set of submissions from the US government attorney in the case.

Mumbai: Nine COVID-19 patients die in Nallasopara; BJP blames oxygen shortage

At least nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday at two different hospitals at Nallasopara in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, a police official said.

Extension of run of special trains from Mumbai and Pune.

Leaders extend Gudi Padwa wishes 

SSR drug case: 2 drug peddlers arrested by NCB Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two alleged drug peddlers after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai on Monday night, in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Consider setting up oxygen plant in Nagpur: Bombay HC to Maharashtra 

Two new COVID-19 centres with 375 beds inaugurated in Mumbai

Will back Maharashtra govt if it clamps 'full lockdown': Pune traders

Maha: 4,971 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 26 more deaths

Maharashtra board classes 10, 12 exams postponed

Maharashtra records dip in COVID-19 cases as 51,751 test positive; active cases jump to 5,64,746

