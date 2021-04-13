Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope seeks increase in Remdesivir production, reduction in price

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has stated that the price of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, which is also used in the treatment of COVID-19, should be reduced to Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300. He also said that the companies manufacturing the anti-viral drug should double the production.

The Minister said that companies that produce Remdesivir should also double their production.

Speaking to the media he said, "Companies manufacturing anti-viral drug Remdesivir should double the production and decrease its Maximum Retail Price (MRPs) to Rs 1200- Rs1300." Remdisivir is reportedly being sold between Rs 2,400-6,000. The injection is being sold in the black market at even higher prices.

Tope had earlier said that the state has been consuming 50,000 doses of Remdesivir on a daily basis and that it needed a much higher number of doses.

The state has been facing a shortage of Remdesivir amid a surge in cases. To tackle the shortage, the state government had decided to set up district-level control rooms to ensure a smooth supply of these injections and prevent hoarding and black-marketing of the drug.

Maharashtra reported 51,751 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday evening.

According to the state health department, 52,312 people have recovered from the disease. The active number of cases in the state stands at 5,64,746, while the death toll has gone up to 58,245.

Notably, the Centre government on Sunday (April 11) prohibited exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the Covid-19 situation in the country improves.