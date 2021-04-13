SSR drug case: 2 drug peddlers arrested by NCB Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two alleged drug peddlers after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai on Monday night, in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The raids were conducted in areas of Malad, Parel and Santacruz and the agency also recovered drugs from the possession of the arrested persons.

According to the NCB, one of the two accused had earlier been selected to become a policeman.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB filed a 12,000-page charge sheet at the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drug case, naming 33 people and containing statements of 200, sources said.

The chargesheet stated that tests confirmed that seized substances are narcotic substances, NCB sources added.