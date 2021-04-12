Mumbai: NCB summons Raziq Chikna days after arrest of his brother Danish

Mumbai: A person by the name of Raziq Chikna has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), ANI reported.
As per the information given by NCB, a few days back, Raziq's brother Danish Chikna was arrested from Rajasthan. Danish used to run Dawood's drug factory.
In March the NCB sleuths had conducted a raid in the wee hours of Thursday at a Dongri-based den of a notorious drug trafficker of South Mumbai Danish Merchant, alias Chikna.
Danish is a notorious drug trafficker in South Mumbai. “Chikna Gang is presently active and runs an organised drug network in Dongri and surrounding areas," said an NCB official, who was a part of the team that conducted the raid.
