Mumbai: Six held by NCB in two separate operations against drug peddlers

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials carried out two separate operations against alleged drug suppliers and peddlers in Mumbai and Virar, registered two cases and arrested six persons in both these cases. The officials also seized a total 123 blots of LSD (Commercial Quantity), 30 gram curated Marijuana (buds), Mephedrone and Hashish in small quantities on Thursday.

Speaking about these operations, Zonal Director of Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said that on the basis of intelligence developed, an NCB team seized 70 blots of LSD, 30 gram curated Marijuana (buds) and Charas and intercepted two persons namely Zaid Rana and Sonu Faiz from Oshiwara. In follow-up action, NCB team intercepted one person namely Shubham Savardekar alias Thapa along with a small quantity Hashish near Movie Tower, Back Road, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W).

"In another operation, the NCB team seized 53 blots of LSD (Commercial Quantity), 10.2 grams Mephedrone and intercepted three persons namely Ravi Waghela, Harshad Waghela and Sharad Pargi at Manvel Pada Road, Virar (E). Two separate offences were registered in both these operations," a statement issued by the NCB stated.

As per the NCB, dangerous drugs like LSD, DMT, American Cannabis known as bud, cannabis extract known as dab etc are being bought through the dark net by youngsters. The first step is accessing darknet websites through special software freely available on the internet for the purpose.

"After accessing darknet through this software, various web sites which are only accessible through darknet are accessed. These sites have various vendors who specialize in selling various drugs. None of these vendors reveal their true identities but provide their usernames on anonymous messenger services. The person who wishes to purchase the drugs, contact these vendors utilizing anonymous messenger services and enquire about availability and rate. Once the user decides on a product he places the order and provides the address for delivery of drugs. The payment is done through crypto currencies like bitcoins either directly by the user or utilizing services of middlemen/agents on special websites," the NCB statement informed.