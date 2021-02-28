Mumbai: NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 16 lakh post raids; mastermind held with 25 mobile phones

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted multiple searches at three locations in the city during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday which led to seizure of drugs worth Rs 16 lakh in the illicit market.

Three persons including a mastermind have been detained by the agency in an operation headed by Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB. “The team of NCB recovered total around 162 grams of mephedrone, a psychotropic substance and small quantity of charas, a narcotic drug covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) act,” said a senior officer.

Three persons detained have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Supariwala alias psycho, resident of Chinchbundar, Amjad Asalam Shaikh of Nagpada and Rajan Subramaniyam of raichur street at dana bundar in Dongri. “Aijaz is the mastermind in the case who is called psycho due to his violent nature. We seized twenty-five mobile phones from him and are investigating his suspected network of peddlers,” the officer added. “Amjad worked for Aijaz while Rajan worked independently,”

The case is as part of the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers. Mephedrone has emerged as one of the popular drugs trafficked. The highest number of cases initiated by the NCB this year is of Mephedrone.