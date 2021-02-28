Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes foreign cigarettes worth Rs 4.75 crore being smuggled from Dubai

These seizures cover three in Jhattipur near Panipat and two in JNPT Nhava Sheva.

“In these five cases, almost two crore cigarettes and cigars of foreign origin, worth Rs 30 crores have been seized, manifesting DRI’s continued fight against smuggling of illicit tobacco products,” the officer said, adding that though no arrest has been made so far, the agency has some leads about the persons involved in this smuggling racket.

Cigarette smuggling is a serious offence as it causes huge loss of revenue for the Government, besides defeating the social objective of giving prior warning to the consumers as smuggled cigarettes do not carry the mandatory statutory warning on the packs, thereby posing health hazard, the agency stated.