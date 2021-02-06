INDORE: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes over 1 lakh foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 20 lakh, were smuggled into India from Delhi

They were smuggled into India and packs do not carry the cancer awareness images and pictorial warnings as mandated by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The goods were seized under Customs Act, 1962, read with Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, and Cigarettes and Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Amendment Rules, 2020.

It was found during investigation that these cigarettes landed in Bhopal via Delhi. These smuggled cigarettes are popular among the youth and are sold by local pan shops to trusted customers only.

Smuggling of cigarettes is a serious offence as not only does the government lose huge revenue, taxes being more than 100% on these goods, but also the smuggled cigarettes do not carry mandatory statutory warning on packets, thereby defeating the public awareness statutory requirements.

Two months back, DRI Indore unit seized 1700 kilograms of cannabis in Bhopal and 117 kgs of charas in Narsinghpur.