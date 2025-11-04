 Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Issued In Kapurbawdi Due To Girder Installation Work | Know Dates, Alternate Routes Here
The traffic restrictions near Kapurbawdi will be there from November 4 to November 6. The Thane Police said that the Canes used for installing girders on the metro pillars will be erected on the Nalpada Signal.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Advisory Issued In Kapurbawdi Due To Girder Installation Work | Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Police has announced an advisory due to the girder installation on Metro Pillars No. 12 and 13 near Kapurbawdi's Nalpada Signal. The traffic restrictions will be there from November 4 to November 6.

Timmings of the traffic restricitions

1) From 11:30 PM on 04/11/2025 to 5:30 AM on 05/11/2025

2) From 23:30 on 05/11/2025 to 05:30 on 06/11/2025

In its official notification, the Thane Police wrote, "The Canes used for installing girders on the metro pillars will be erected on the Nalpada Signal. Therefore, the traffic passing through the said route will have to be completely closed and the traffic on the said routes will have to be diverted through alternative routes."

Which Roads will remain closed and what are the alternative routes?

1. All types of vehicles going from Ghodbunder Thane Vahini Slip Road via Kapurwadi Circle towards Khane, Bhiwandi and Nashik will be being 'closed' at Broadway Petrol Pump. Alternative route: All types of vehicles passing through this route can go go straight from the village to the desired destination via the Podbandar Thane Vahini, Majiwada Bridge and onwards.

2. All types of vehicles going towards Thane via Kapurwadi Circle from Kolshet Road to Dokali will be 'closed' at Nandibaba Mandir Chowk. Alternate routes: Vehicles passing through this route can turn left from Nadi Baba Mandir Chowk and proceed to the designated place via the Chowk in front of the Ward Committee.

3. Roads will also be closed for vehicles going to Kolshet Kade from Thane by taking a right turn from Nalarada signal via Mart, Naudababa Chowk at Kapurbawadi Junction. Alternative route: Accordingly, all types of vehicles will take a right turn from Puravadi Junction and proceed to the desired destination from the Ward Committee Signal.

The Thane Police added that the advisory will remain in effect until the girder laying work is completed during the above mentioned period, adding that emergency servies including police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridors, oxygen gas vehicles will be exempted.

