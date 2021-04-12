Mumbai to get three new jumbo field hospitals soon

As Mumbai continues to report a surge in Covid19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai within the next five-six weeks, announced the Mumbai civic body's chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday.

Each of these three medical facilities will have a capacity of 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds and 70 per cent oxygen beds.

"These three proposed jumbo field hospitals will be set up at three different locations in the city. Besides, we have already added around 150 ICU beds at its Nesco jumbo Covid centre in Goregaon. At the six existing jumbo centres, we now have 8,000 regular beds and 500 ICU beds. Also, the BMC has started planning for expansion of the BKC jumbo centre. We have done a lot of capacity enhancement," said Chahal.

In addition to this, BMC has also requested several four-star and five-star hotels to create CCC2 facilities (Covid-19 care centres for patients), which will be "dovetailed and run by professionals and management from the major private hospitals". "This decision was taken to ensure the availability of beds for the needy patients by shifting those who have recovered substantially to the CCC2 facilities. By "needy" patients we mean those with "mild or severe covid19 symptoms or a Covid-19 patient with comorbidities", explained Chahal.

A massive leap in the number of Covid infections in the city since February prompted the civic administration to bring back rules to tighten allotment of beds to patients in civic-run and private hospitals across the city. Circular issued at the end of March 2021 reiterated many instructions that had been pushed to the backburner over the past six months. It circular mandated that 69 private hospitals will now be included in the list of COVID facilities once again.

According to Chahal, the number of ICU beds in the city has been now increased to 2,466, with 325 new beds added in various hospitals. As per the daily online bed management dashboard operated by the BMC, there are 19,151 beds in 141 hospitals in Mumbai.

Out of the 19,151 beds, 3,777 beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals are currently vacant, Chahal said.

The BMC is all set to further operationalise 1,100 additional beds, including 125 ICU beds, in these medical facilities by the next week.

“We have been repeatedly saying that no asymptomatic and Covid-positive patients without any co-morbidity, will be allotted Covid beds in any public, private hospital. This is to ensure prompt availability of beds to the needy patients and we will not relax this in any case. It is further instructed to urgently discharge asymptomatic Covid patients admitted to any of the Covid hospitals in order to vacate beds,” Chahal said.