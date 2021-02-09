Mumbai: History sheeters attack watchman with screw driver, tried to rob a medical store, arrested

The Azad Maidan police arrested two history sheeters for allegedly assaulting a security guard with screw driver and trying to rob a medical store. The accused are identified as Noor Mohammad alias Laddu Karim Shaikh, 40 and Subbayya alias Subhya Rangnath Naidu, 41 while their third accomplice is at large.

According to the police, Shaikh has 13 cases of theft, assault, house break-in registered against him at different police stations across the city while Naidu has 11 cases including cases under the Arms Act registered against him.



The incident took place on February 1 at 5.45 am when Mohammad Afzal Sail, 25, watchman of a medical store in Marine Lines had gone to washroom. When he returned, he saw three unknown persons trying to break open the store's locker. When he started shouting to deter them, the two of them turned on him and allegedly hit with a screw driver and escaped.