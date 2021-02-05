Mumbai: History-sheeter, using commercial vehicle to transport drugs, arrested

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on early Friday busted a ‘poly drug’ network in the city in which a history-sheeter and his accomplice were placed under arrest.

According to the NCB, the names of the arrested persons are history sheeter Zakir Hussain Abdul Rehman Shaikh alias Bablu Patri and his associate Sahab Ali Mohammad Hanif Mulla.

The operation headed by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede led to the seizure of 20 kilogram of Codeine based cough syrup, 56 grams of Mephedrone and 450 grams of marijuana near the Kurla railway station.

Acting on reliable inputs, the NCB conducted searches at the residence of the accused in which multiple drugs were seized.

“Patri is a notorious drug trafficker in the Kurla area and he was booked in two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) by the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) during 2010-11 and other cases under Section 324 of Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon),” said a senior NCB officer.

Patri was running a distribution network of poly drugs in Bandra, Kurla and south Mumbai areas. However, he decided not to leave behind any trial after cases of ANC and began to use layers of suppliers to evade in backtrack investigation, NCB stated.

During the probe, the agency found out that a car with a commercial registration number was being used to avoid any suspicion.

“One car with a commercial registration number has also been intercepted which was supposed to be used for carrying bulk consignment of drugs,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway to trace more suspects.