Mumbai: History-sheeter held with mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh

The city crime branch has arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly possessing 300 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 30 lakh on Tuesday. The accused identified as John Devid Joseph is a history-sheeter with murder, attempt to murder cases registered against him.
According to the crime branch officer, they received information that a man carrying contraband substances would come to Malad west on Tuesday evening. Accordingly, they laid a trap and apprehended Joseph over suspicion. During his search, 300 grams of MD was recovered. The value of seized MD is around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, said police.
Upon checking his criminal background, police realised that John a resident of Vasai in Palghar district is a history-sheeter with murder, attempt to murder, assault and theft cases registered against him in the city limits and elsewhere. On December 30 last year, he was externed from the city limits due to his criminal record, said police.
Following the seizure, an offence under the relevant sections of provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act (NDPS) was registered at Malad police station and crime branch unit 11 will conduct further investigation. For violation of externment terms, necessary action will be taken, said police.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)