Mumbai: History-sheeter held with mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh

The city crime branch has arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly possessing 300 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 30 lakh on Tuesday. The accused identified as John Devid Joseph is a history-sheeter with murder, attempt to murder cases registered against him.

According to the crime branch officer, they received information that a man carrying contraband substances would come to Malad west on Tuesday evening. Accordingly, they laid a trap and apprehended Joseph over suspicion. During his search, 300 grams of MD was recovered. The value of seized MD is around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, said police.