Mumbai: 'Mucchad Paanwala' Ramkumar Tiwari, who was arrested by NCB in drug case, granted bail

Co-owner of the city’s famous Mucchad Paanwala shop Ramkumar Tiwari has been granted bail by a magistrate court.
Tiwari was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a 200-kg drug seizure case. He was produced before a magistrate the same day and was remanded in judicial custody. His advocate had immediately thereafter filed a bail application, which was heard on Wednesday.
The contraband was seized from a businessman and British national Karan Sajnani’s flat in Khar. The agency claims that it is during investigations that Tiwari’s name came up.
Sajnani was arrested on Saturday along with celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. While Shaista got bail on Monday, the NCB custody of Sajnani and Rahila was extended by the court till Thursday, when they will be produced before court again.
It was Tiwari’s father who had founded the outlet at upmarket Kemps Corner in South Mumbai which counts many high-profile persons among its customers. Tiwari and his three brothers run the outlet. The name “Mucchad Paanwala” came from their father who sported the handlebar moustache, now also sported by his sons.
