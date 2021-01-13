Mumbai: 'Mucchad Paanwala' Ramkumar Tiwari, who was arrested by NCB in drug case, granted bail

Co-owner of the city’s famous Mucchad Paanwala shop Ramkumar Tiwari has been granted bail by a magistrate court.

Tiwari was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a 200-kg drug seizure case. He was produced before a magistrate the same day and was remanded in judicial custody. His advocate had immediately thereafter filed a bail application, which was heard on Wednesday.

The contraband was seized from a businessman and British national Karan Sajnani’s flat in Khar. The agency claims that it is during investigations that Tiwari’s name came up.