Navi Mumbai: Two held with charas worth Rs 5 lakh in Kharghar

The Central Unit of Crime Branch arrested two persons and seized 1,010 grams of charas worth Rs 5.05 lakh in Kharghar last week. They used to sell the contraband to selected young customers, mostly college-going students, said police.
The arrested accused identified as Mahesh Sharma, 35, a resident of Owe village in Kharghar and Rahul Sahu, 29, a resident of sector 35 in Kharghar who also runs a pan and cigarette shop in Kharghar.
Based on a tip-off received from a reliable source, the officials of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police laid a trap and caught both of them with the contraband.
N B Kolahtak, a senior police inspector from Crime Branch of Central Unit said that they were arrested from sector 30 in Kharghar after they sent a dummy customer to them. “We seized a total of 1,010 grams of charas from them,” said the official. According to police, they used to sell contraband to youths and they are playing with their lives.
Navi Mumbai police have started a campaign of Drugs Free Navi Mumbai. “We have already cleared that there will be no place of drugs in Navi Mumbai and we are taking strict action against people involved,” said Kolahtkar.
Both the accused arrested under section 8 A, 20 and 29 of NDPS Act 1985, and they were presented before the court where they were sent to judicial custody till January 15.
