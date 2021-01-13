Navi Mumbai: Two held with charas worth Rs 5 lakh in Kharghar

The Central Unit of Crime Branch arrested two persons and seized 1,010 grams of charas worth Rs 5.05 lakh in Kharghar last week. They used to sell the contraband to selected young customers, mostly college-going students, said police.

The arrested accused identified as Mahesh Sharma, 35, a resident of Owe village in Kharghar and Rahul Sahu, 29, a resident of sector 35 in Kharghar who also runs a pan and cigarette shop in Kharghar.

Based on a tip-off received from a reliable source, the officials of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police laid a trap and caught both of them with the contraband.