Navi Mumbai: Six held in fake jobs racket, accused cheated over 25 people

Police said that they also used to give fake appointment letters to gullible job seekers.

A victim Kishore Gawli, a resident of Ulwe approached the NRI police after he along with his friend and sister were cheated by them of around Rs 10.5 lakh. A case of cheating was registered under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, and 24 of IPC.

Police said that the accused had promised them peon and clerk jobs in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, after taking the money, they gave a fake appointment letter to them.

Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police Zone 1 said, “The accused used to cheat job seekers from across the state through word of mouth of publicity for the past four years. They would tell the prospective victims they had ‘good networks’ in the Indian Railway and some civic bodies in Maharashtra and that anyone could get a job through it. They used to take anything between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 7 lakh for a job and gave the applicants fake appointment letters. The job applicants learned about their trick only when they went to their ‘workplaces’ with those appointment letters.”