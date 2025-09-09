Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Accused In ₹22.75 Cr Diamond Fraud Case

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate’s court granted bail to Kaushal Dilip Kadam, one of the three individuals arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly impersonating as a diamond trader and fraudulently obtaining diamonds worth over Rs 22.75 crore on credit. The accused, along with associates, was booked for defaulting on payment after acquiring the diamonds under false identities.

Delivering the order, 47th Metropolitan Magistrate Abhijit Solapur observed that the case reflected aspects of a business transaction and required detailed evidence before concluding whether there was a criminal breach of trust. According to a Times of India report, the court held that continued incarceration of the accused at this stage was not justified and accordingly granted bail under strict conditions.

Advocate Sunil Pandey, representing Kadam, argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the case and was merely a victim of circumstances. He stressed that there was no inducement or misrepresentation attributable directly to Kadam and no concrete evidence to establish his involvement in the alleged fraud. The bail order came as a relief for the accused, who had maintained his innocence since his arrest.

The case originated from a complaint filed by diamond trader Shreyas Zaveri, who operates from the Bharat Diamond Bourse at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Zaveri alleged that diamonds valued at over Rs 22.75 crore had been handed over on credit to the accused, who later defaulted and failed to make payments.

BKC Diamond Firm Duped Of 30 Diamonds Worth ₹9.47 Lakh

In a separate incident, the BKC police recently registered another cheating case involving the diamond trade. An unidentified accused allegedly impersonated an employee of a jewellery firm to obtain 30 diamonds worth Rs 9.47 lakh from a diamond company. The incident, which took place on August 25, has added to growing concerns about fraudulent practices targeting Mumbai’s diamond hub.

Police have registered the case under sections 316(2) and 316(5) for criminal breach of trust and section 318(4) for cheating, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are underway to trace the accused and recover the diamonds.