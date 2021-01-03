Navi Mumbai: 4 brothers held for killing man over a love affair

Four brothers from Navi Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly killing a 39-year-old man, who was in a relationship with the wife of one of the siblings, a police official said.

The four brothers, all residents of Diwale village in Navi Mumbai's CBD Belapur, were arrested on December 31, DCP (Zone-I) Suresh Mengde said.

"The victim, Somnath Koli, a fisherman was in a relationship with the wife of one of the accused, Prasad Aditrao Koli (27). Koli was their neighbour," he said on Saturday.

On the night of December 29, the accused abducted the victim from a bar in CBD Belapur. They took him to a place near a creek in their autorickshaw and stoned him to death.

They also hid his body under rocks, the DCP said.

Koli's family members later filed a complaint with the police following which a case under IPC section 364 (kidnapping) was registered, he added.

"During the probe, the police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) were later added in the case," the officer said.

The other three accused were identified as Yogesh Aditrao Koli (23) and his elder bothers Datta (29) and Nagesh (31), senior inspector of CBD Belapur police station Anil Patil said.

Further probe is on.